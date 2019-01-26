Police appeal for witnesses after man grabs handbag from 74-year-old woman in north-east town

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man grabbed a 74-year old woman’s handbag in a north-east town.

The incident occurred at 7.30 this morning in the Park Place area of Brechin.

The man is described as being 5ft 6in in height, wearing a green jacket with a large hood, which was covering his face. He then ran off through the football area of the public park towards Bog Road.

The woman was unharmed, however she was extremely shaken as a result of the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw anything in the area is asked to call in on 101 quoting incident number PS-20190126-1008 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.