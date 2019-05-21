Police appeal for witnesses after man, 84, dies in north-east crash

A man died yesterday after a collision which left a car on its roof.

The north-east road was forced to close after the accident.

Police confirmed that an 84-year-old man died following the one-car collision on the A97 near Gartly, Huntly, Aberdeenshire.

The crash happened at around 12.45pm and involved a gold coloured Honda CRV.

Sergeant Alexander Bowser-Riley said: “Sadly a man has died following the collision on the A97.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who saw the vehicle beforehand, to contact Police Scotland on 101 using reference number 1517 of 20 May.”

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Huntly roundabout at around 1pm yesterday.

Police Scotland was forced to close the road, while two appliances from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also sent. The crews, from Huntly and Keith were alerted to the incident by the ambulance service at around 1pm, and stood down at 1.15pm.

As a result of the closure, which lasted for several hours, drivers were asked to take alternative routes to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.