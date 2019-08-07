Police appeal for witnesses after man, 48, seriously hurt in north-east crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously hurt in a north-east crash.

The one-car crash, which happened at AWPR junction at Netherley at around 2.20pm yesterday, involved a silver Mercedes C Class.

The 48-year-old driver was cut out of the car by the fire service and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

Sergeant Colin Matheson said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of the collision are at an early stage, and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed it or saw the silver Mercedes prior to the incident to contact us.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have stopped at the scene, and who has not yet passed their details to police, to contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who has any other information, including any dash cam footage from around this time, to contact Police Scotland on 101 using reference number 2050 of 6 August.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “The vehicle rolled a couple of times, and the fire service was called to assist.

“A male was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

The roundabout was blocked, and a section of the AWPR was closed while the incident was ongoing.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We got the call at 3.02pm to assist police with a road traffic collision.

“We used hydraulic cutting equipment to cut the casualty out of the car.”