Police appeal for witnesses after man, 41, stabbed in Aberdeen street

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault on a 41- year-old man in Aberdeen.

The incident, understood to be a stabbing, happened at around 8.20pm last night. The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Officers would like to trace two men and a woman who were in the area at the time as they may be able to assist police with inquiries.

The first man is described as being aged in his 30s and around 5ft 6ins tall. He has dark hair with long sideburns and was wearing a black jacket with a silver reflective triangle on the back and dark trousers.

The second man is also aged in his 30s, of slim build and around 5ft 10ins tall. He has short hair and was wearing a light coloured jacket.

The woman is also aged in her 30s, around 5ft 4ins tall and of a medium build. She has long, dark frizzy hair and was wearing a light-coloured hooded jumper and black trousers.

They were seen to leave the area in the direction of Causewayend.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: “The 41-year-old man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this assault and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or who saw any of the people described to contact us.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101 using reference number CF0035950219. Crimestoppers can also be contacted if you wish to remain anonymous on 0800 555 111.”

