Police appeal for witnesses after homes broken into and cars stolen in Aberdeen community

Police are appealing for information after seven properties were broken into and three cars stolen in an Aberdeen community.

The incidents happened on Countesswells Park Road and Countesswells Park Place, and are believed to have taken place overnight between Sunday and yesterday, as well as overnight between yesterday and today.

A total of seven properties were broken into, with a number of items stolen including money, watches and toys. Three cars were also stolen.

A white Vauxhall Astra and a red Audi A3 were recovered soon after, while a white Ford Fiesta remains outstanding.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested pending further inquiries.

DI Grant Pert, from Aberdeen CID, said: “I am keen to speak with anyone with any information about these crimes, especially for anyone who may have seen the missing white Ford Fiesta, with registration plate YS66 MKG.

“While every break-in is a heinous act, it is particularly disgusting for members of our community to have their homes targeted at this festive time of year.

“Any information you provide could make a difference and help us bring these inquiries to a successful end. Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.