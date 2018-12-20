Police are appealing for witnesses following a hit-and-run crash in the north-east.

The incident, on the on the B9170 Oldmeldrum bypass at about 6pm yesterday, involved a black 4×4 pick-up vehicle overtaking an HGV in front of an oncoming van.

The 4×4 avoided a head-on collision, however, it struck the side of the HGV causing significant damage to both vehicles. The driver of the 4×4 vehicle did not stop and left in the direction of the Colpy or Inverurie area.

The vehicle is described as similar to a Mitsubishi L200, Nissan Navara or Toyota Hilux.

The vehicle had a covered rear section and was initially on the A947 travelling south prior to turning onto the Oldmeldrum bypass.

Road policing constable Stewart Norris, who is investigating the incident, said: “The vehicle in question is likely to have significant damage to the front nearside, particularly the lower section. The driver would have been fully aware of the collision and we are also appealing to them to get in touch with us.

“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area and saw the collision or may have dashcam that has inadvertently caught the vehicle prior to the incident to get in touch quoting incident 3188 of 19 December.”