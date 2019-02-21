Police appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run crash in Aberdeen city centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop after being involved in a crash with a cyclist.

The incident occurred at the junction of Carmelite Street and Guild Street at 6.30pm last night.

Constable Callum Kerr from the City Centre Policing Team, said: “The driver of a white car, possibly a VW Golf or Scirrocco, may have vital information which can assist our inquiry.

“I would urge them, or anyone else who may have witnessed the collision or stopped at the scene but has not yet passed their details to officers, to contact Police Scotland on 101 using reference number 3329 of 20 February.”

