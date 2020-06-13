Police appeal for witnesses after four-vehicle crash on north-east road

Police are appealing for witnesses following a four-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

The incident happened on the B9094, approximately halfway between Aboyne and Tarland, shortly before 12.30pm.

The collision involved four cars – a red Ford Fiesta, a black Ford Fiesta, a white Mini Cooper and a blue Volkswagen Golf.

Nobody was seriously injured in the collision

Constable Jeff Hall of Braemar Police Station said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash.

“I am keen to speak to anyone who saw any of the vehicles involved, particularly either of the Ford Fiestas, being driven in the local area prior to the collision occurring, or indeed witnessed the collision itself.

“I would also ask for anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage which may be of use to come forward as soon as possible. Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 1600 of 13 June 2020.”