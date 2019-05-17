Police appeal for witnesses after fire at former Aberdeen school

A witness appeal has been launched following the fire at Victoria Road School.

It comes as police confirmed its joint investigation with Scottish Fire and Rescue was unable to get under way because the building still isn’t safe to enter.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at 9.20am on Friday May 10.

At the height of the incident forty firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze which destroyed the roof of the historic granite building.

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: “It has not been possible to carry out a Joint Fire and Police Investigation at this stage.

“We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full set of circumstances and would appeal for anyone with information or who saw anything unusual or suspicious around the time of the fire to contact us on 101 using reference number 0793 of Friday May 10.

“We are continuing to work closely with our partners, including the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“There is nothing to suggest any suspicious circumstances however we are keeping an open mind.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter