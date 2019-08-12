Police appeal for witnesses after driver allegedly assaulted following A90 crash

Police are appealing for information after a man was allegedly assaulted following a crash between a van and a lorry on the A90.

A 62-year-old man has been charged in relation to the incident, which happened on the A90 near the Craibstone roundabout on Tuesday July 30.

A tweet from NE Roads Updates said: “We’re reappealing for info following a collision involving a van & lorry on the #A90 near the Craibstone roundabout on 30 July.

“The van was shunted by the lorry & the male driver assaulted. Any info? 101 inc 2259 30/07”