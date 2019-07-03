Police appeal for witnesses after car torched in north-east town

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a car was torched in a north-east town.

A silver Honda Civic was seriously damaged in the fire on Depot Road in Huntly on Saturday between 1am and 2am.

Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were both called to the scene.

Investigating officer PC Tom Hope said: “Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this incident but the car was obviously seriously damaged. Incidents such as this are rare in Huntly and will not be tolerated.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“If anyone heard or saw anything in the Depot Road area in the early hours of Saturday morning I would ask that they contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0562 of 29 June.

“Information can also be given anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We will use all means available to us in order to detect the person or persons responsible.”