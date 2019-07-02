Police appeal for witnesses after car set on fire in north-east layby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was torched in north-east.
The blue Vauxhall Corsa was set on fire three miles south of Banff on the A97 at 11:45pm on Sunday.
Anyone with any information should call the police on 101 using reference number CF0164510719.
