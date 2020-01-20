Police appeal for witnesses after bus and car crash on Aberdeen bypass

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus and car crashed on the Aberdeen bypass.

The incident, which involved a bus and a white BMW car, happened at the A944 Kingswells roundabout at about 5.30pm on Thursday January 9.

Police are now asking for members of the public who may have seen, or have dash cam footage of the incident to call them on 101 quoting incident 2893 of the 9th Jan.