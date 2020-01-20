Police appeal for witnesses after bus and car crash on Aberdeen bypass

Police are appealing for witnesses after a bus and car crashed on the Aberdeen bypass.
The incident, which involved a bus and a white BMW car, happened at the A944 Kingswells roundabout at about 5.30pm on Thursday January 9.
Police are now asking for members of the public who may have seen, or have dash cam footage of the incident to call them on 101 quoting incident 2893 of the 9th Jan.
We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen, or have dash cam footage, of a collision between a bus & a white BMW car at the Kingswells Roundabout about 5.30 pm on Thurs 9 Jan 2020. Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident 2893 of the 9th Jan. pic.twitter.com/7QhEQulGuZ
— Aberdeen City Police (@AberdeenCPolice) January 20, 2020