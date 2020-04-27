Police appeal for witnesses after break-in at north-east store

Police have launched an appeal after a store in a north-east village was broken into.

The Co-op on Tarves Road in Pitmedden was targeted at around 11.30pm yesterday.

The shop’s door was broken and some stock was taken.

Police could be seen stationed outside the shop this morning, while the entrance was taped off.

Officers have now appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time – including drivers with dash-cam footage – to come forward and help with their inquiries.

Detective Sergeant John Pirie, of the CID Pro Active Unit, said: “This is a brazen attack on a local convenience store.

“I urge anyone with information or anyone passing by at the time of the crime with dash-cam footage to call police on 101, or alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident 4109 of 26 April.”