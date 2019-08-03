Police appeal for witnesses after 78-year-old motorcyclist seriously hurt in north-east crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 78-year-old motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a north-east crash.

The collison, which involved a red Honda motorbike and a black Hyundai Santa Fe, happened on the B9170 Oldmeldrum to Methlick road, near the Craigdam junction, at around 12.10pm today.

The 78-year-old man, who was riding the motorbike, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a serious condition.

The 61-year-old man, who was driving the car, was uninjured.

The road remained closed for more than eight hours while police carried out their investigations.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2064 of 3rd August 2019.