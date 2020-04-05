Police appeal for witnesses after 23-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in north-east crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 23-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in north-east crash.

The incident happened on the B9170 between Oldmeldrum and Methlick at around 3.10pm yesterday afternoon.

The 23-year-old man was left with serious injuries when he came off his blue Suzuki SV650 on the B9170, between Meldrum House Hotel and Formartine’s Cafe.

He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

Constable Cameron Griffiths said: “We have spoken to several witnesses who stopped at the scene, however, we are still keen to speak to anyone who witnessed it happen or saw the motorcycle in the area prior to the collision.

“If you were on the road between 3pm and 3.10pm yesterday and have dash-cam footage that may assist our inquiries, then please contact road policing officers at Inverurie Police Station via 101. Please quote reference number 2001 of 4 April, 2020 when calling.”

The road is closed both ways and diversions are in place.