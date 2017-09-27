Police appeal for public to lock up after Aberdeenshire crimes

Police are appealing for information following a string of opportunistic crimes in Insch.

More than £500 worth of goods including clothes, a handbag and purse were reported missing from a property near the centre of the village yesterday morning after the house was entered during the night.

Games consoles and other electrical goods worth a high three figure sum were also stolen from a property in the Commercial Road area between 11am and 10pm on Sunday.

A man was reported to have entered a property in the Church Street area around 11pm last night, but nothing was taken.

DC Matt McCall, who is leading inquiries, said: “I can’t stress enough the importance of ensuring your doors are locked and secure even if you are at home.

“It may sound obvious however this is crucial during the hours of darkness when potential thieves are more likely to operate.

“It is always beneficial investing in more robust security measures including alarms and security lights, however simply locking your doors and windows can be enough of a deterrent for those thieves who are simply trying door handles in the hope one is unlocked.

“It’s never too late to make your home security a priority to make it impossible for these people to gain access to your valuables and my appeal to those who don’t routinely lock up at night is to start doing so – and start tonight.

“When we see the emotional and financial impact these crimes have on the victims, it can be extremely frustrating for everyone involved to know that it could have been avoided.

“You also run the risk of losing out on any insurance payment given that your house, vehicle, garage or shed has been left open.

“Inquiries are ongoing into each of these incidents and I can assure every effort is being made to trace those responsible.

“Crimes of this nature won’t be tolerated in an area which is generally a very safe place to live.”

Members of the public with any information about the crimes are asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they would prefer to remain anonymous.