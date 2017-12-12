Police appeal for public to keep properties secure over Christmas

Christmas shoppers are being urged to lock up their cars and homes to ward off thieves looking for presents to swipe.

With less than two weeks to go before Christmas, families are storing gifts in cars while out shopping and putting them under their trees at home.

The Evening Express reported yesterday how mum of three Jeannie McAllister was left devastated when thieves broke into her garden shed on Powis Place and stole gifts worth £2,500.

The 45-year-old single mum said: “If the insurers don’t pay out before Christmas, that would mean there will be no Christmas for us.”

Police are investigating the break-in and are urging others to lock up their gifts.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Done some Christmas shopping this weekend? Keep your valuables safe by locking your doors and your vehicle.

“Don’t give thieves the opportunity to spoil your Christmas.”

Chief Inspector Lorna Ferguson said: “I would urge you to take a couple of minutes before leaving the house to make sure all your doors and windows are locked, including your vehicles. If you have timed lights or setting alarms, use them.”

She added: “My plea to lock up stands even if you are at home as, in some cases, potential thieves simply try front and back doors in the hope they are open and grab any keys or valuables left nearby.”

Last month, police teamed up with Station House Media Unit (SHMU) to produce a series of hard-hitting videos showing what can happen if you leave your home or vehicle unlocked. Created by 12 trainees working at SHMU, the videos show girls forgetting to lock their door as they leave the house – only for a hooded thief to get into their home and trawl through their belongings.

It also shows a young man park his car and leave his keys on show before a criminal spots them and drives away in his vehicle.

Chief Insp Ferguson added: “If you have noticed, or notice, suspicious activity, day or night, please let us know as soon as possible.”