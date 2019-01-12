Police appeal for north-east drone pilot in search for missing man

Police Scotland is looking for a drone pilot who may have important footage of a missing man.

Alastair Done, originally from Cheshire was last seen on Balmedie Beach last Saturday, where some of his clothes were also found.

Now, police officers believe that a drone pilot may have valuable footage of Alastair, and are asking for the pilot to come forward.

If you were flying a drone near Balmedie Beach at 3pm last Saturday, contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting the reference number MP190100059.

Detective Inspector Sam Buchan said: “I would urge the person flying this drone to get in touch as soon as possible – you may have captured footage of Alastair but not realised and it may be crucial to our inquiries.

“Thank you once again to the public for your assistance and information so far, and to Aberdeen Coastguard which has been assisting with searches.

“Call Police on 101 with info quoting ref.no. MP190100059.”

Alastair, 25, is described as being 5ft 11in, having a “buzz” haircut, wearing glasses and was last seen wearing black hooded fleece, black walking boots and carrying a black rucksack with a blue roll-mat attached.