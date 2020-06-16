Police appeal for missing woman who may have travelled to north-east

Police in the north-east are appealing for information after a woman was reported missing.

Officers in the capital, with the help of the north-east division, are looking for the public’s help to trace Veronika Necasova.

The 34-year-old may have travelled to Fife from Edinburgh and then further north.

The Czech woman went missing from her home in the city.

She was last seen in Calder Park, in the Wester Hailes area of Edinburgh, around 2pm on Monday, June 15, 2020.

She left with a backpack and family and friends are increasingly concerned about her.

She is described as white, 6ft, slim to medium build, with long brown curly hair.

When last seen she was wearing a purple coat with an aqua blue lining, a purple scarf, black skirt, black leggings, and black shoes.

She was also carrying a cream backpack with a distinctive brown top flap.

Inspector Claire Masterton, of Wester Hailes Police Station, said: “It is unusual for Veronika not to be in touch and we are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. It is possible she may have travelled to Fife or even further north.

“It is not known if she has taken public transport or not, but I would ask anyone who has seen a woman fitting Veronika’s description at a bus station, a train station or even on the main routes north to get in touch.

“If Veronika sees this appeal, then we ask her to contact us or her family to let us now she is safe.

“Likewise, anyone with information that may help please contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2158 of Monday, 15 June, 2020.”