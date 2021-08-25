Aberdeenshire teenager Ryan Shand, 15, reported missing

Police are currently looking for a missing Aberdeenshire teenager.
15-year-old Ryan Shand was last seen in Kintore at 1pm on Monday.
He is described as being 5ft 9ins tall and has a fair blonde skinhead.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a black hooded top, black Berghaus jacket, black tracksuit bottoms with purple logo and black Nike trainers.
Police believe the 15-year-old could have travelled into Aberdeen City.
The force are now appealing for anyone with information on Ryan’s whereabouts to contact them on their 101 number quoting reference number PS-20210823-3975.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe