Police appeal for missing Aberdeen girl

Police are appealing for information to help trace a missing Aberdeen girl.

Lealani Slessor, 15, was last seen at around 8pm on Monday at her home in Hazlehead.

She is described as 5ft 8in tall, slim with long brown hair with blonde highlights.

Sergeant David Elrick, of Nigg police office, said: “Officers are continuing to work to find Lealani who we know has a number of links to the Mastrick and Hazlehead areas of Aberdeen.

“Given the time she has been away from home we are keen to hear from anybody who knows Lealani or may have heard from her recently.”

He added: “We are obviously concerned about Lealani’s wellbeing and we would appeal to her directly to contact us should she read this message and let us know she is safe and well.”

Anyone who has seen Lealani or knows her whereabouts is asked to call Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous and quote incident number 3725 of 17/12/2018.