Police appeal for information to help trace missing Aberdeen woman last seen in July

Police in Aberdeen are appealing for information to help trace missing 36-year-old Ewelina Beck, who was last seen in July.

Ewelina is described as being white, with short dark hair, and 5ft 2ins. She was most recently seen in the Torry area of the city.

Sergeant Searle, of Aberdeen CPT, said: “Ewelina has no fixed address.

“She was last seen in the Torry area of Aberdeen in July 2020.

“Friends have been in more recent contact via social media, however we are keen to trace her to ensure that she is safe and well.

Anyone who has seen Ewelina or has any information of her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number PS – 20200914 – 1638.