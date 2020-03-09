Police appeal for information on missing north-east teen

Police have launched an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager.
Shannon Sawyer, 16, has been missing from Moray since February 20.
She is thought to be in Aberdeen.
Shannon is described as being 5ft 1in tall, with brown hair worn in a ponytail.
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting missing person report 1866730320.
Missing Person
