Police appeal for information on missing north-east teen

by Jamie Hall
09/03/2020, 7:26 am
Shannon Sawyer has been missing since February 20.
Police have launched an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Shannon Sawyer, 16, has been missing from Moray since February 20.

She is thought to be in Aberdeen.

Shannon is described as being 5ft 1in tall, with brown hair worn in a ponytail.

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting missing person report 1866730320.

