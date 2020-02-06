Police appeal for information on missing Aberdeen man

Police have launched an appeal for information on a man missing from Aberdeen.

Kieran Wilson, 20, who is from the St Peter Street area, was last seen at Union Square at 2.30pm yesterday (Wednesday).

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins, of large build and with short brown hair and glasses.

When he was last seen he was wearing black boots, black trousers, a black zip-up jumper and carrying a black rucksack.

He is a student at Robert Gordon University.

Police said in a statement: “Officers have concerns for Kieran’s welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1486 of 6 February, 2020.”