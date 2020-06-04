Police appeal for information following thefts in north-east village

Detectives are appealing for information on three “linked” incidents in a north-east village.

Around 2.20am on Wednesday morning, officers were called to a report of a break-in to Braemar Mountain Sports store on Invercauld Road, Braemar.

Clothing worth a four-figure sum was stolen during this incident and police inquiries are ongoing.

Police have also received two reports of number plates stolen from two vehicles in Braemar between late on Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Both of the vehicles were parked in Canmore Road and officers believe that these three thefts are linked.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay said: “We have been carrying out inquiries in the local area since these incidents were reported, and we have viewed a significant amount of CCTV footage.

“Those responsible for the theft in the shop used a dark-coloured Audi S5 vehicle which was seen driving in the Braemar area between 2.10am and 2.45am on Wednesday morning.

“However, from our initial inquiries, there are also reports of a light-coloured car seen driving through the area around the same time and it may also have stopped at Glenshee Ski Centre for a short while.

“I am extremely keen to speak to the occupants of that light-coloured car as they may have witnessed something vital to this enquiry.

“As our investigation progresses, I am asking any witnesses, or anyone with information to contact detectives at Aberdeen through 101 quoting reference number 0294 of 3rd June.

“Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”