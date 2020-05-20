Police appeal for information following ‘suspicious’ fire at Aberdeen library

Police have appealed for information after a suspicious fire at an Aberdeen library.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at the Northfield Library, Byron Square at around 12.30am yesterday morning.

The fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, with minor damage being caused to the building.

Police confirmed that the incident is being treated as suspicious and inquiries are underway.

PC Rachel MacKenzie, from Manor Park Police Station, said: “We’re asking anyone who may have been in the area of the library late on Monday night, or in the early hours of Tuesday morning, to please call police on 101, quoting incident 0084 of 19 May.”