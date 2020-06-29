Police appeal for information following north-east wheelie bin fire

Officers are appealing for information after wheelie and clothes bins were set on fire in a north-east park.
The incident happened on Wednesday, June 24 at Gordon Park in Ellon at around 11pm.
PC Mackinnon said: “Incidents of this nature will not be tolerated, we will conduct robust investigations.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 4621 of 24 June, or can do so anonymously via Crimestoppers.
— North East Police (@NorthEPolice) June 29, 2020
