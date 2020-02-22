Police appeal for information following fire in Aberdeen nature reserve

Police are appealing for information following a fire at the Gramps in Aberdeen.

Fire crews were called to the nature reserve in Kincorth yesterday at 5pm and spent about 45 minutes extinguishing the blaze.

Now officers are looking for witnesses to help them figure out what happened.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police in Aberdeen were made aware of a fire at the Gramps area in Kincorth shortly after 5pm on Friday February 21.

“It was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Nobody was injured.

“Police are continuing to investigate and are appealing for anyone with information, or those who may have seen anything suspicious in the area prior to the fire, to come forward.

“You can contact police by calling 101, quoting incident 2864 of 22 February, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”