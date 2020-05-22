Police appeal for information following deliberate fire on north-east building site

Police are appealing for information following a deliberate fire in a north-east village.

The incident happened in the Cairnbulg area in Aberdeenshire between 8pm on May 20 and 8am on May 21.

The fire occurred on a building site on Rathan Road causing damage within a building.

The blaze went out by itself so Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were not required.

No one was injured.

A police investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances of the fire which is currently being treated as wilful.

Detective Constable Ian Morrison, of Aberdeenshire CID, said: “Firstly, I would like the thank members of the public for their assistance so far.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the Rathan Road area of Cairnbulg between 8pm on Wednesday and 8am on Thursday and saw any suspicious activity to contact police.

“If you were driving in the area at the time, and have a dash-cam, please check back to see if there is any footage that could assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 and quote incident number 0929 of 21 May.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Councillor Doreen Mair for the Fraserburgh and District ward, hit out at those responsible, saying: “It’s an absolute disgrace. It’s just unbelievable and they should be thoroughly ashamed of themselves.

“They’re putting themselves at risk but apart from that they are putting extra pressure, if it had been needed, on the emergency services that have far more important things to do during this present time.

“The fact they are destroying other peoples property is absolutely unacceptable.”

Councillor Andy Kille for the Fraserburgh and District ward, said: “Fortunately, deliberate fires are very rare. It’s disappointing to hear about this one, particularly when the emergency services have so much on their mind at the moment.”