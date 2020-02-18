Police appeal for information over break in at Aberdeenshire fish and chip shop

A man has been arrested in connection with a break-in at a north-east fish and chip restaurant.

A 29-year-old has been arrested over the incident which took place at the Ashvale Fish Restaurant in Ellon.

Police were called at around 11.20 pm on Monday following the break-in.

Officers are also investigating a series of break-ins in the town during Monday night, and are appealing for witnesses.

Inquiries are continuing and police are urging those with information to come forward.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Detective Sergeant Kate Coyle of North Aberdeenshire CID said: “A number of garages were broken into and items stolen in the Smiddy-lane area of Ellon.

“We are appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in this area or around your property in Ellon between 6 pm and 11 pm on Monday night to contact police.

“If you have any information then please call Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 4306 of Monday, 17 February, 2020.”