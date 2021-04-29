Police appeal for information as man threatened in Lossiemouth

Police in Moray are appealing for information after two men were said to have behaved in a threatening manner to another man in Lossiemouth.

The incident occurred around 9.50pm on Wednesday in the Fairisle Place area.

Police officers are now conducting inquiries to trace both men.

Witnesses or CCTV footage sought

The men in question are described as being white, around 6ft in height and of medium build.

One man was wearing a black jacket, black Adidas jogging bottoms and a black face mask. The other man is said to have had short curly hair and was wearing a grey zipped top and dark trousers.

The two men were last spotted heading in the direction of Boyd Anderson Drive.

Anybody with any information, or CCTV footage covering the area, is urged to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.