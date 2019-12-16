Police appeal for information after woman sexually assaulted on Aberdeen street

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in Aberdeen.

The incident occurred around 2am yesterday on South Mount Street in the Rosemount area of the city.

The woman in her 30s was approached by a man, who officers are working to identify.

She was uninjured in the incident, but has been left shaken.

The man is described as around 5ft 9in tall, of an average build.

At the time, he was wearing a dark beanie-style hat with coloured stripes, a dark hooded jacket and was also carrying a dark backpack.

Detective Sergeant Kevin McGhee, of Aberdeen CID, said: “We have had no similar incidents of this nature reported but we are keen to identify this man as soon as possible and would urge anyone who can help to come forward.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Rosemount Viaduct and South Mount Street, heading towards Westburn Park, to think back and let us know if you may have seen a man matching this description.

“Anyone who can help can call police on 101, quoting incident 0802 of 15 December, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”