Police appeal for information after woman assaulted and robbed in Aberdeen

Police are appealing for information after a woman was assaulted and robbed in Aberdeen.

The incident took place at around 11:45pm on Thursday, March 12 in School Drive.

A 55-year-old woman was making her way home when she was pushed to the ground and her black coloured handbag stolen. She received a slight hand injury as a result.

Her attacker was cycling at the time of the robbery and made off from the scene on his bike. There is no description.

Detective Constable Kelly Green at Aberdeen said: “We would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the School Drive area around 11.45pm that evening and who may have witnessed this robbery, or can help us identify this man.

“Callers can call us at Aberdeen on the 101 number and should quote the reference number 0009 of 13 March.”