Police appeal for information after vandals target vehicle in north-east park

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was vandalised at a north-east park.

A blue Citreon C3 was damaged while parked near Grant Lodge, within Cooper Park in Elgin between 11.25am and noon on Thursday, August 13.

The cost to repair the damage has been estimated to be £800.

PC Vass said:”I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Cooper Park at the time and saw anyone behaving suspiciously around the vehicle to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact police on 101 or the Police Scotland website.

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, using reference CF0182480820.