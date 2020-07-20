Police appeal for information after vandals target north-east home

Police are appealing for information after a north-east property was vandalised.

The incident took place in the outskirts of Sandhaven during the afternoon/early evening of July 16.

Officers have said a group of youngsters damaged the residential property by throwing stones.

Constable David Gibb, of the Fraserburgh Community Policing Team, said: “It is very disappointing for the owners who will have to incur the costs and time to rectify the damage caused.

“Mindless acts of vandalism has an impact on those affected and I would ask parents to remind children of the consequences of such senseless acts.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police on 101, quoting reference 1468 of July 17.

Alternatively, report it anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.