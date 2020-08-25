Police appeal for information after vandals target cars in north-east town

Officers are appealing for information after two vehicles were vandalised in a north-east town.

The incident happened in the areas of Milton Drive and Douglas Crescent in Buckie, between midnight and 2am on Saturday, August 22.

Two vehicles sustained minor damage.

PC Beadle, from the Buckie Community Policing Team, said: “We are appealing for witnesses and any CCTV footage that may assist this investigation.

“In particular we are keen to trace a man described to be 5ft 4ins tall, with short fair hair wearing a white t-shirt/top and blue jeans who was seen in the area at that time.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is encouraged to contact police on 101 or through the Police Scotland website, using the reference PS-20200822-1291 / CF0190340820

Anonymous reports can be made to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.