Police appeal for information after vandals smash window at north-east home

Police are appealing for information after vandals smashed a window at a north-east home.
The incident happened at Forbes Court in Elgin at some time between Friday March 13 and Sunday March 15.
Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0749 of March 17 or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
