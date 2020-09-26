Police appeal for information after trees set alight in Aberdeen

Officers are appealing for information after a number of trees were set on fire in Aberdeen.

Police said the two fires happened between Hilton Road and Smithfield Road.

The first was reported around 10.30pm on September 17, where a number of trees were set alight in the residential area.

Another tree was set on fire around 10.30pm on September 18.

The fire service was called and crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

Sergeant Lisa Kerr said: “Fireraising is extremely dangerous and it was very fortunate that the fires did not cause more damage.

“These type of incidents are not acceptable and I am keen to trace the person or people responsible.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 4103 of 17 September, 2020″