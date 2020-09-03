Police appeal for information after three men break into Aberdeen premises

Police are appealing for information after three men broke into premises in Aberdeen.

The incident took place on Denmore Road in the Bridge of Don between 9.30pm and 10.50pm on Tuesday.

Three men were involved in the break-in.

They were described as wearing casual clothing, baseball caps and face masks.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden, from Aberdeen CID, said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area and witnessed anything specific to come forward and assist our inquiries.

“I would particularly like to appeal to anyone who may have been driving past the area and potentially has dashcam footage, which could prove useful.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 3927 of 1 September.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.