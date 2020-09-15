Police appeal for information after thieves target vehicles in north-east town

Police are appealing for information after thieves targeted vehicles in a north-east town.

Vehicles were damaged and broken into in the Towerhill area of Peterhead between 9pm yesterday and 7am today.

Items including a high-value computer were stolen.

PC Mowatt said: “Anyone with information, and particularly CCTV or dash-cam footage within the Towerhill area, is urged to contact police.

“I must remind all vehicle owners to remain vigilant, secure their vehicles and never leave any high-value property within. We will continue to explore all lines of inquiry.”

Police can be contacted by phone on 101, via the Police Scotland website or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.