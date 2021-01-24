Police appeal for information after pensioner dies in Aberdeen car park

A 73-year-old man has died after taking unwell within his car at an Aberdeen supermarket car park.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after police and ambulance crews arrived at Tesco’s car park in Rousay Drive this afternoon.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and for anyone with dash cam footage from that area at around 3.10pm to come forward.

Sergeant Smith of the city’s road policing unit said: “We are working to establish the exact circumstances at this time and although we believe that the man has taken ill at the wheel, we are asking any witnesses to come forward.

“I would urge anyone who saw the blue Nissan Micra being driven in the car park around 3pm on Sunday afternoon, to contact us. We would also ask for anyone with dash camera footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 2,121 of Sunday, January 24.