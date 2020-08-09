Police appeal for information after pair of fire-raising incidents in Aberdeenshire

Police are appealing for information after derelict north-east farm buildings were deliberately set on fire.

Officers are investigating two incidents which happened new New Pitsligo.

The first incident was reported on Wednesday June 17 at Whitehill Farm, Middlemuir, and it happened between 7pm and 11pm.

The second happened on Monday August 3 between 6pm and 9pm, at Whitehill Croft, Middlemuir – about half a mile away from the site of the first blaze.

In both cases, nobody was injured, but buildings were extensively damaged in the fires.

The fires were started deliberately and police officers are treating them as linked.

Detective Constable Keith Rennie of Ellon CID said: “Our inquiries into both of these incidents are ongoing and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be especially keen to speak to any motorists, including anyone with dashcam footage who has been travelling on the B9093 between Strichen and New Pitsligo and the unclassified road passing Middlemuir, New Pitsligo, within these times which would directly pass both buildings.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting 3407 of 3 August, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”