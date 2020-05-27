Police appeal for information after north-east crash leaves man seriously injured

Officers have launched an inquiry after a serious crash on a north-east road.

The incident happened at around 11am yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to attend a two-vehicle collision on the A947 near Fyvie, Aberdeenshire involving a white-coloured Iveco Daily van and a blue-coloured Honda Jazz car.

The 61-year-old male driver of the van was uninjured but the 84-year-old male driver of the car suffered serious injuries.

Constable Mark Stewart from the Inverurie Road Policing Unit said, “Our inquiries into this collision are ongoing and I thank those members of the public who helped at the scene.

“I would very much like to hear from anyone who witnessed or who saw either vehicle prior to the collision.

“Any person with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1038 of the 26th May 2020.”