Police appeal for information after man exposes himself at two teenage girls in Aberdeen

Police have launched an appeal after a man indecently exposed himself to two teenagers in Aberdeen.

The incident, where a man sexually exposed himself at two girls, happened at around 3.15pm on Thursday by the River Dee, near Great Southern Road.

The suspect is described as white, around 5ft 5ins tall, of medium build with brown/grey short hair.

At the time of the incident he was wearing a white t-shirt, knee-length dark green camouflage shorts and carrying a black rucksack with a small white logo on the centre of it.

Detective Sergeant Craig Currie, of the Public Protection Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have any information relating to this incident.

“The area where it happened is used regularly by dog walkers and we are keen to speak to anyone that may have witnessed this.

“Nobody has been injured.

“If you were in the area at the time and noticed anyone matching this description or someone acting suspiciously, I would ask that you get in contact with officers.

“Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 quoting incident number 2375 of Thursday, 25 June, 2020.”