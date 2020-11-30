Appeal after man assaulted as part of attempted robbery in north-east town

Police in the north-east are appealing for information after a man was assaulted as part of what they believe to be an attempted robbery.

The incident occurred in Fraserbugh last Monday around 2pm.

The 21-year-old victim was assaulted by another man while walking through a lane to the rear of Albany Court by Dennyduff Road.

Police say the attacker tried to steal the man’s phone during the incident.

The attacker is described as being male and was wearing a khaki jacket, dark trousers and a blue snood which covered his face.

Detective Constable Ian Morrison from Ellon CID said: “The victim did not require hospital treatment but has been left badly shaken by the incident.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us, any small piece of information could prove vital.

“In particular, I would ask motorists with dashcams to check their footage as they may have captured footage which could assist our inquiries.”

Anybody with any information is urged to contact police on 101, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.