Police appeal for information after man, 66, dies following crash on north-east road

A 66-year-old man has died following a crash on a north-east road.

Police officers were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the B9007 close to Nether Balfour, Kirkton of Durris, near Banchory at 1.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

The crash involved a blue Seat Leon and a grey Renault Captur.

Shortly before the fatal crash took place, the dead man’s Renault had been involved in what police described as “a non-injury collision”.

The 66-year-old man died at the scene.

The road was closed for a number of hours while crash investigators examined the scene.

Officers have appealed for anyone who may have information about the crash to come forward.

Anyone with dashcam footage of the incident is also asked to contact Police Scotland.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in this collision.

“An investigation is under way and I appeal to anyone who has not yet spoke to my officers, and either witnessed the collision or saw the Seat Leon earlier, to contact police on 101 following incident number 1857 of February 8.

“Likewise, anyone who may have dashcam footage which could assist our inquiries is urged to come forward.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that firefighters had been called to the scene by the ambulance service.

The spokeswoman said: “We were called by the ambulance service to attend because we were closer to the incident, which was about five miles from Durris.

“The ambulance service’s estimated arrival time was longer than ours so we attended.

“There were two vehicles involved, and it was left in the hands of Police Scotland.

“We did not have any equipment in use.”

Councillor Wendy Agnew, who represents the Stonehaven and Lower Deeside ward, said: “In all of these cases, our thoughts are with the family.

“It’s terrible to hear. It’s not great for the family of the person, and everyone’s thoughts are with them.”