Police appeal for information after haul of copper pipes taken from Aberdeen work site

Officers are appealing for information after a haul of copper piping was stolen from an Aberdeen housing development.

Police are calling on witnesses to come forward following the theft from the Barratt Homes Development at Berryden Gardens.

The large quantity of copper piping worth more than £1,000 was taken between Friday, September 18 and Monday, September 21.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.