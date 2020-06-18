Police appeal for information after fire at north-east farmhouse

Police are investigating a fire at a derelict farmhouse in the north-east.

The incident occurred yesterday between 9pm and 10pm at Middlemuir in the Strichen area.

Constable Hayley Stephens, of the Mintlaw Local Policing Team, said: “Fires are dangerous and can cause significant damage to property as well as the potential for injuries to those involved.

“I would appeal to anyone within the area who noticed anything suspicious or has any information that may assist our enquiry to call Police on 101, reference 4406 of 17 June.

“Alternatively you can report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”