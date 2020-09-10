Police appeal for information after deliberate fire at north-east home

Police are appealing for information after a wilful fire-raising incident at a north-east home.

Officers were called at around 4pm on Saturday, September 5 to a home fire on Smiddie Lane West, which runs between Land Street and Mid Street in Keith.

Detective Constable Lynne MacKenzie, from the Elgin CID, said: “The fire was quickly extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, however, had the potential to cause significant damage.

“We are appealing for information from anyone who was in the area of Land Street or Mid Street, Keith at this time or has dashcam footage that may benefit the investigation.”

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Police on 101, via the Police Scotland website, or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.